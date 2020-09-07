1/1
Glenda Faye Bryan
{ "" }
Glenda Faye Bryan

Winters - Glenda Faye Bryan, 83, of Winters, Texas, passed away Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at Hendrick Medical Center in Abilene.

Glenda is survived by her husband, Joe, of Winters; daughter, Rebecca Airhart (Paul); son, Douglas Bryan (Debbie) all of Winters; daughter, Lisa Blake (Charles) of Norco, California; brother, Johnny Shelton (Meriam) of Christoval; nine grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Visitation for family and friends will be from 5:00 to 7:00 pm on Monday, September 7, at Lange Funeral Home in Ballinger. Services will be on Tuesday, September 8, at 10:30, am at North Main Church of Christ in Winters. Burial will be at Wilmeth Cemetery.

Guests may register online at ballingerfuneralhome.com.




Published in Abilene Reporter News from Sep. 7 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
7
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Lange Funeral Home - Ballinger
SEP
8
Service
10:30 AM
North Main Church of Christ
Funeral services provided by
Lange Funeral Home - Ballinger
1910 Hutchings Ave
Ballinger, TX 76821
(325) 365-3531
Memories & Condolences
September 5, 2020
I'm so sorry for your loss. Prayers for you all.
Margie Holloway
Family
