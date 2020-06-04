Glenda Gay Baugh



Abilene - Glenda Gay Baugh, age 56, passed away on Tuesday, June, 2, 2020. She was born February 5, 1964 in Lubbock, Texas. We list her birthday because she unfailingly reminded her parents and brothers when a family member's birthday was coming. We will unfailingly remember her birthday. Her life will be celebrated Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Elmwood Funeral Home with a visitation that will begin at 10:00 AM prior to the service. Her family and friends will remember the joy and love she gave them during her life. Glenda is survived by her parents, Bill and Mary Lou Baugh; her brother, Ken Baugh and his wife Pam Baugh, her brother Billy Baugh and his wife Valerie Baugh. Glenda is also survived by her niece, Tiffany Duncan; nephew, Adam Baugh and nephew Trevor Baugh. She is also survived by her beloved pet dog Coco as one of her brothers, rather than a pet dog. Glenda is survived by more than one hundred uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, and cousins. Each one of us with a special memory to carry us through this life into our eternal life with Glenda. Glenda is truly one of God's Special Angels.









