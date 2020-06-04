Glenda Gay Baugh
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Glenda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Glenda Gay Baugh

Abilene - Glenda Gay Baugh, age 56, passed away on Tuesday, June, 2, 2020. She was born February 5, 1964 in Lubbock, Texas. We list her birthday because she unfailingly reminded her parents and brothers when a family member's birthday was coming. We will unfailingly remember her birthday. Her life will be celebrated Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Elmwood Funeral Home with a visitation that will begin at 10:00 AM prior to the service. Her family and friends will remember the joy and love she gave them during her life. Glenda is survived by her parents, Bill and Mary Lou Baugh; her brother, Ken Baugh and his wife Pam Baugh, her brother Billy Baugh and his wife Valerie Baugh. Glenda is also survived by her niece, Tiffany Duncan; nephew, Adam Baugh and nephew Trevor Baugh. She is also survived by her beloved pet dog Coco as one of her brothers, rather than a pet dog. Glenda is survived by more than one hundred uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, and cousins. Each one of us with a special memory to carry us through this life into our eternal life with Glenda. Glenda is truly one of God's Special Angels.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Abilene Reporter News from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved