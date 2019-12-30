|
Glenda Hilliard
Abilene - Glenda Sue Hilliard, 80, of Abilene, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on Saturday, December 28, 2019. Funeral service will be on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Southern Hills Church of Christ, with a time to visit with the family starting at 10:00 a.m., under the direction of Piersall Funeral Directors, 733 Butternut Street.
Glenda was born in Gorman, Texas on June 30, 1939 to Damon and Gretna Hall. She grew up in Sidney, Texas, and graduated from high school there. She married William Hilliard on June 21,1957 in Sidney. During her married life with William, they lived in Pecos and Abilene. They were members of the Southern Hill Church of Christ since 1972.
Glenda had the heart of a servant, logging many hours as a volunteer in Abilene. She worked with Meals on Wheels, Christian Service Center, Hendrick Hospice, the Abilene State Supported Living Center and the West Texas State Fair. Glenda spent 43 years as a volunteer at the State Supported Living Center, putting in over 18,000 hours. They named the store after her, Glenda's Second Edition, where she spent much of her time.
Glenda was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Gary Hall, in-laws Alton and Bobbie Lusk and Waylon Hilliard. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, William Hilliard; son David Hilliard and wife Valerie of Abilene and daughter Debra Brown and husband Scott; grandchildren Josh Hilliard, Breanne Croissant and husband Nick, Nathan Hilliard, Phillip Brown and wife Haley, Chad Brown and Chelsey; and great-grandchildren Miles, Mason and Madeline.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the State Supported Living Center and to www.ourjourneyofhope.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020