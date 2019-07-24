Glenda Ruth Downs



Abilene - Glenda Ruth Downs passed away Saturday July 20, 2019 in Abilene, Texas. A private service was held for the family.



Ruth was born September 12, 1933 to Lewis and Lena Finney in Walnut Ridge, Arkansas. She met Charles J. Downs when they were in the third grade not realizing he would become the love of her life. The couple married and lived in St. Louis until the late 1990's when they moved to Abilene, Texas. Although Ruth loved St. Louis she fell in love with Abilene and soon made it home. Ruth was very active in her church and loved the Lord. She was an avid golfer, loved to fish, amazing cook, gracious host, wonderful gardener and Ruth worked hard at everything she did. Above all she adored her great grandbabies and deeply loved and cared for her family. We were very blessed to have her and her legacy is one that will carry on for generations to come. Ruth leaves behind a large extended family that loved her dearly and she will be deeply missed.



She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles J. Downs; her parents; six brothers; and one sister.



Ruth was survived by her two daughters, Kim Lonergan and her husband Brian of Haslet, Tx, and Lisa Dickison and her husband Ted of Abilene, Tx,; three grandsons, Blake Smith and his wife Emily Savage of Abilene, Tx, Caleb Dickison and his wife Ashley of Killeen, Tx, and Charles Jordan Dickison and his wife Brianna of Abilene, Tx; great grandchildren, Keeli Dickison, Cayden Dickison, Mackenzi Dickison, Madilynn Dickison, Brileigh Dickison, and Camriel Dickison; two sisters, Helen Isom of St. Peters, Missouri, and Lu Chun of Little Rock, Arkansas; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.



The family would like to thank Hendrick Hospice of Abilene for all the wonderful care you provided our mother during her final days.



Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family through the obituary link at www.elmwoodfuneral.com Published in Abilene Reporter-News on July 24, 2019