|
|
Glenda Thompson
Abilene - Glenda Thompson, 72, passed away Thursday evening May 9, 2019 at a local medical facility. A funeral service will be held at 2:00pm Monday, May 13, 2019 in the sanctuary of Broadview Baptist Church, directed by Fry~Smith Funeral Home, Tuscola. A visitation will be held from 5 to 7:00pm at the funeral home in Tuscola.
She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Gerald Thompson of Abilene, son, Donny Thompson of Clyde, son Greg Thompson and wife Sheri of Abilene, daughter, Mandy Horton of Tuscola. Grandchildren Adam Thompson, Kelcey Williams, Carson Horton, Jackson Thompson.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her republican son-in-law, Jerry Don Horton, granddaughter Stacy (Horton) Sanchez.
Condolences may be left at www.fry-smith.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on May 12, 2019