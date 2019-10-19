|
Glenn D. Bennett
Sweetwater - Glenn Douglas Bennett, 85, passed away October 18, 2019 at University Medical Center in Lubbock, Texas. Services will b at 2 P.M. Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Bethel Assembly Church with Pastor Carter Edmondson officiating. Interment will be at Garden of Memories directed by McCoy Funeral Home. A family visitation will be from 5 to 7 P.M. Monday evening at McCoy Funeral Home. Glenn was born in Sweetwater, Texas October 24, 1933 to Walter Douglas Bennett and Ora Lee (Bardwell) Bennett. He graduated Valedictorian from Divide High School in 1951. He graduated from McMurry University with a Bachelor's degree in Business in 1955. He married Lylia Joyce Moore on May 22, 1955 in Abilene, Texas. He was drafted in 1955 and served in the army until 1957. They moved to Sweetwater in 1958 where Glenn opened the Bennett Agency and continued to work there until his death. Glenn was a member of Bethel Assembly Church and a true servant to the Community and his Church. He is survived by two sons; Terry Bennett and wife Ame of Sweetwater, David Bennett and wife Trudy of Sweetwater, four grandchildren; Mandy Richburg and husband Lance of Pampa, TX, Brandon Bennett and wife Mollie of Amarillo, Dane Bennett and wife Ariel of Sealy, TX and Dylan Bennett of Lubbock, five great grandchildren: Kyndal and Corbin Knapp of Pampa, Hayden, Mason and Hannah Bennett of Amarillo, and a sister Margarett Bennett Watts of Sweetwater. Also surviving are six step-grandchildren, AJ Monroe, Ashton Monroe and Mark and Victoria Monroe, Shank and Taryn Davis, Patrick and Aubra Fahy and Loran Hendrix and eight step-great grandchildren, Emily, Kaci and Molly Richburg, Karalyn Monroe, Kase Monroe, Kreed and Graeson Davis, and Mercer Fahy. Glenn was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Lylia Joyce Moore Bennett on May 19, 2017, his parents, Walter Douglas Bennett in 1973 and Ora Lee Bardwell Bennett in 1996. Also preceding in death was a sister Eva Ruth Bennett in 1919 and a brother Walter E. Bennett in 1977. Pallbearers will be Dane Bennett, Dylan Bennett, Brandon Bennett, Lance Richburg, Mandy Richburg, Gill Cherry. The family request in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Sweetwater Emmaus Community, P.O. Box 1339, Sweetwater, TX 79556. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mccoyfh.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019