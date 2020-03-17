Services
Bailey-Howard Funeral Home - Clyde
105 Oak Street
Clyde, TX 79510
325-893-4255
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
2:00 PM
Eula Methodist Church
5810 FM 603
Clyde, TX
Burial
Following Services
Eula Cemetery
5596 CR 241
Clyde, TX
Eula - Glenn Edward Galle, 86, of Eula died Sunday, March 15, 2020 at home. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, March 20, 2020 at Eula United Methodist Church with Pastor Bob Karlin officiating under the direction of Bailey Howard Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Eula Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6:00 until 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Glenn was born October 5, 1933 in Taylor County to Edward and Willie Mae (Maxwell) Galle. He attended Abilene High School. He married Mary Joyce Miller in Anson on May 1, 1953 and moved to Eula from Abilene in 1973. He worked for Abilene Sheet Metal for 30 years. After retiring, he worked for Batjer & Associates for eight years and J.M. Tate Plumbing for four years. At one time he was a deacon at College View Baptist Church. He loved to draw, play pool, and was an avid bowler. He and Joyce loved to travel the country attending bowling tournaments. He always found time to invent a new contraption, build his grandkids toy houses or work with Joyce on quilting.

He is survived by three sons, Gary Lynn Galle and wife Kathie of Clyde, Brian Edward Galle and wife Nancy of Eula and Ronald Edwin Galle and wife Staci of Eula; brother-in-law Lonnie Gallaher of Oregon; nine grandchildren, Travis Austin Galle, Erika Dene Galle, Jessica Breane Galle, Madison Turner Galle, Brooke Lee Galle, Kayla Rene Galle, Jayton Hunter Derome Galle, Chad Michael Galle and Clay Daniel Galle; eight great grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Glenn was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Mary Joyce, his son, Terry Glenn Galle, brother Jerry Don Galle, two sisters, Clara Virginia Tucker and Barbara Gallaher.

The family would like to thank Lyndale Memory Care and Hendrick Hospice for their care and support. In lieu of flowers the family requests donation to the at https://www.alz.org/nca/donate

Online condolences may be made at www.baileyhowardfuneralhome.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020
