Glenn Hitt
Fort Worth - Glenn Edwin Hitt was a loving and dedicated husband and father of two, Dax and Dru, grandfather of seven, and great grandfather of one. Predeceased by his father J.R., mother Syble and wife Donna. Survived by brother Gerald and sister Genevieve. Glenn was a skilled artist and had a passion for fishing. He also enjoyed going to the casino and shooting craps. He loved doing things that made his heart race, he was a thrill seeker. He tried to live life fully rather than playing it safe, just days before passing he had spent hours at a gun and knife show, all the way until the end he was still seeking a good time. He leaves friends and family with a lifetime of wonderful memories. Glenn's cremated remains will be buried next to the love of his life, Donna Sosebee Hitt in Rose Hill Cemetery in Merkel. Graveside services will be held at 2:00PM Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Rose Hill Cemetery under the direction of Starbuck Funeral Home.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on May 12, 2019