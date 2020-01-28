Services
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM
Wylie Baptist Church
Glenna Hamilton


1955 - 2020
Glenna Hamilton Obituary
Glenna Hamilton

Abilene - Glenna Jean Hamilton, 64, of Abilene, Texas, passed from this life on January 24, 2020 at her home in Abilene. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Friday, January 31, at The Hamil Family Funeral Home.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, February 1, at Wylie Baptist Church with family friend Gary Choate officiating. Services are under the direction of The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road.

Glenna was born to Wesley and Ludell Cox in Abilene, Texas on October 2, 1955. She attended Cooper High School in Abilene where she excelled in track, and graduated in 1974. She was most recently employed as a Testing Coordinator for Region 14 Education Service Center. She was an avid writer and shared her talents yearly by submitting poems to the West Texas Fair & Rodeo, where she received several awards. Above all else, she loved spoiling her grandchildren at every opportunity.

Glenna was preceded in death by her father Wesley Cox, brother Joel Cox, and sister Cathy Cox, all of Abilene.

She is survived by her mother Ludell Cox, sister Janet Nuttall, and son Wesley Herode, all of Abilene; daughter Hayley Harper and husband Matthew of Anson; niece Christi Gesting and her son Fox of Abilene; niece Gina Gesting of Albuquerque, NM; and the lights of her life, her three grandchildren Matley, Georgia, and Levi.

As Glenna was a cancer survivor, memorial contributions can be made in her honor to the .

The family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to Region 14 Education Service Center, Wylie Baptist Church, and the many friends that have offered their assistance.

Memories may be shared and condolences submitted online at www.HamilFamilyFuneralHome.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Jan. 28 to Jan. 30, 2020
