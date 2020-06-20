Glennda Flatt
Ovalo - OVALO: Glennda Jo Flatt, 68, passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020. Funeral services have been entrusted to Fry~Smith Funeral Home, Tuscola. A visitation will be held on Monday, June 22, 2020 from 5 to 7pm at the funeral home in Tuscola.

Glennda was born on March 29, 1952 in Abilene to Douglas and Ollie (Glenn) Cole. She grew up in Winters and attended school until her graduation in 1976. She then attended Cisco Junior College in Cisco.

She met Lonnie Flatt in a study group in 1985 and after a whirlwind courtship, they married on July 19, 1985 in Abilene. Glennda was one month short of celebrating 35 years of marriage with Lonnie.

Glennda was a "one of a kind", a homemaker with a radical sense of humor, and a passion for dogs - she definitely was unforgettable.

She loved to shop sales and even better, clearance sales. She had a passion about watching television and enjoying diet coke at the same time, she seldom was seen without her diet coke. Glennda's favorite day of the week was Sunday, when she would "go to town" for her Sunday paper and diet coke, then spending the morning reading every page of the paper.

Glennda lived for her family and especially for her grandchildren and her dogs.

Glennda and Lonnie attended church at Gateway Baptist church on Hwy 84 in Tuscola.

She is survived by her husband Lonnie Flatt, of Ovalo; daughters, Lindsey Flatt, and husband Chris Smith of Abilene, Mitzi Nelson, and husband Aaron of Abilene; grandchildren, Michal McMichaels, Emarie Nelson, Tristan Nelson, and Brylie Nelson. She is also survived by her sisters, Emaleta Mooney and husband Asa, LouAnn Hatler and husband Jim, and Roberta Fuchs and husband Douglas.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

In lieu of flowers donation can be made to Autism Speaks, 1060 State Road, Second Floor,

Princeton, NJ 08540.

Condolences can be left at www.fry-smith.com






Published in Abilene Reporter News from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Fry-Smith Funeral Home - Tuscola
502 Kent Ave.
Tuscola, TX 79562
325-554-7404
