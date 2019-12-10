|
Gloria Foreman
Abilene - Gloria Jean Foreman passed away on December 7th, 2019 in Eastland, Texas . Services will be under the direction of North's Funeral Home with funeral service at 1pm Saturday
December 14, 2019 in the Norths Funeral Home Memorial Chapel. Family will recieve friends on Friday December 13, 2019 from 6-8pm in Norths Funeral Home Memorial Chapel.
Gloria was born in Coffeyville, Kansas on October 2, 1947 to Onnie Mae Wrencher. She moved to Abilene at an early age, and graduated from Woodson High School, she then started her work career at Timex. Gloria became the housekeeping supervisor at Kiva Inn for many years in Abilene, Texas. She found her passion in health care and cared for many patients over the years. Gloria was also a foster grandparent at the Day Nursery of Abilene.
Gloria loved to listen to music, cook and being around family, friends and grandchildren. She loved watching the Dallas Cowboys.
Gloria was preceded in death by son Andri Bailey , Maternal Grandmother Ollie Mae Moore, and brother Andri Jackson.
Left to cherish her memories are long-time companion, Cornelius Jackson of Abilene, TX; mother Onnie Mae Wrencher of Abilene, Texas; children Gerald Bailey (Ophelia) Kiana and Nelson Jennings of Norfolk VA, Lecrecia Bailey (Edward Dean) of Abilene, Texas; sister Carolyn Hines (Billy) of Abilene, Texas; brother Jimmie Jackson of Mt. Morris, Michigan and grandchildren: Gerald Bailey Jr., Raven Bailey, Mark Session, Lewayne Mayes and Dwayne Mayes, Jr., along with 7 great-grandchildren, her pet poodle Scotty along with numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends. Gloria's family would like to thank all the doctors and nursing staff responsible for her care which includes both Hendrick and Abilene Regional Hospitals, the staff of Eastland Memorial Hospital and also the Paramedics of Eastland County. Online condolences may be made at www.northsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Dec. 10 to Dec. 12, 2019