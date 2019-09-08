Services
Holy Family Catholic Church
5410 Buffalo Gap Rd
Abilene, TX 79606
Memorial Mass
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Holy Family Catholic Church
5410 Buffalo Gap Road
Abilene, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria Gamon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria Gamon


1955 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gloria Gamon Obituary
Gloria Gamon

Abilene - Gloria Gamon, 64, of Abilene, went to be with our Lord, on Saturday, August 24, 2019.

She was born on May 25, 1955, in Pawnee, Texas, to Andres Gamon, Sr., and Antonia (Ramirez) Gamon. She moved to Abilene, Texas, with her family when she was eight months old. In 1956, eight days prior to her first birthday, her father, Andres Gamon, Sr., was working at Dyess Air Force Base where he was killed during a cave-in accident at the construction site.

In 1971, Gloria married Roy Ramirez. They were blessed with one child, Rubyann. In 2002, Gloria received her greatest joy when she became a Grandmother to twin grandchildren, Nathan and Natalie. Gloria's proudest moment was when Rubyann received her Ph.D in Forensic Psychology.

Gloria was an amazing cook and baker. She loved to concoct spontaneous meals which were beyond delicious. Though our hearts ache, we are comforted in knowing that Gloria believed in God and the power of prayer.

She was preceded in death by her father, Andres Gamon, Sr.; her dad of 62 years, Efren Villanueva, Sr.; her brother, Felipe Gamon; her sister, Mary Gamon Allen; her paternal grandparents: Felipe and Maria (Hernandez) Gamon; and her maternal grandparents: Carlos Sr., and Felipa (Leal) Ramirez.

She leaves to cherish her memory: her mother, Antonia Ramirez Cisneros; her daughter, Rubyann Garcia, Ph.D, (Natividad); her grandson, Nathan Garcia, and her granddaughter, Natalie Garcia; her sisters: Juanita Gamon Garcia, and Lydia Gamon Molina (Ben), five brothers: Andres Gamon, Jr., Ph,D, Reynaldo Villanueva (Maria), Efren Villanueva (Lucy), Octaviano Villanueva (Diana), and Antonio Villanueva (Sylvia), several nieces and nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.

The life of Gloria will be celebrated in a Memorial Mass at Holy Family Catholic Church, 5410 Buffalo Gap Road in Abilene, Texas, on Friday, September 13, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. A time for fellowship will follow at the Holy Family Reception Hall. A private viewing and prayer service was held in San Antonio, Texas, on Friday, August 30, 2019.

In honor of Gloria's desire to use her cuisine talents to feed family, friends, and the homelessness, donations can be made in her memory to Meals on Wheels Plus, PO Box 903, Abilene, Texas 79604.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gloria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.