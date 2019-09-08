|
Gloria Gamon
Abilene - Gloria Gamon, 64, of Abilene, went to be with our Lord, on Saturday, August 24, 2019.
She was born on May 25, 1955, in Pawnee, Texas, to Andres Gamon, Sr., and Antonia (Ramirez) Gamon. She moved to Abilene, Texas, with her family when she was eight months old. In 1956, eight days prior to her first birthday, her father, Andres Gamon, Sr., was working at Dyess Air Force Base where he was killed during a cave-in accident at the construction site.
In 1971, Gloria married Roy Ramirez. They were blessed with one child, Rubyann. In 2002, Gloria received her greatest joy when she became a Grandmother to twin grandchildren, Nathan and Natalie. Gloria's proudest moment was when Rubyann received her Ph.D in Forensic Psychology.
Gloria was an amazing cook and baker. She loved to concoct spontaneous meals which were beyond delicious. Though our hearts ache, we are comforted in knowing that Gloria believed in God and the power of prayer.
She was preceded in death by her father, Andres Gamon, Sr.; her dad of 62 years, Efren Villanueva, Sr.; her brother, Felipe Gamon; her sister, Mary Gamon Allen; her paternal grandparents: Felipe and Maria (Hernandez) Gamon; and her maternal grandparents: Carlos Sr., and Felipa (Leal) Ramirez.
She leaves to cherish her memory: her mother, Antonia Ramirez Cisneros; her daughter, Rubyann Garcia, Ph.D, (Natividad); her grandson, Nathan Garcia, and her granddaughter, Natalie Garcia; her sisters: Juanita Gamon Garcia, and Lydia Gamon Molina (Ben), five brothers: Andres Gamon, Jr., Ph,D, Reynaldo Villanueva (Maria), Efren Villanueva (Lucy), Octaviano Villanueva (Diana), and Antonio Villanueva (Sylvia), several nieces and nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.
The life of Gloria will be celebrated in a Memorial Mass at Holy Family Catholic Church, 5410 Buffalo Gap Road in Abilene, Texas, on Friday, September 13, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. A time for fellowship will follow at the Holy Family Reception Hall. A private viewing and prayer service was held in San Antonio, Texas, on Friday, August 30, 2019.
In honor of Gloria's desire to use her cuisine talents to feed family, friends, and the homelessness, donations can be made in her memory to Meals on Wheels Plus, PO Box 903, Abilene, Texas 79604.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Sept. 8, 2019