Gloria Gonzales Gardner
Abilene - Gloria Gonzales Gardner, 68, of Abilene passed away on April 15, 2020.
A private Interment will take place at the Texas Sate Veterans Cemetery. Bro. Mark Jones will officiate a private service. A come and go visitation will be held on Monday, April 20, 2020 from 11:00 AM-6:00 PM at Elliott-Hamil Funeral Home. This time will be provided for family and friends to come and pay respects under current gathering regulations.
Gloria was born in Stamford, Texas to her loving and hardworking parents the late Stephen and Geneva (Garcia) Gonzales. She grew up in large family with many siblings and enjoyed special lifelong relationships with them. She married the love of her life Gerald K. Gardner in July on 1972 only after dating for three months. She followed him during his Air Force career to several states until they eventually settled back in Texas and made Abilene home. She loved her daughters and enjoyed taking care of them. She went on to obtain her cosmology certificate. In the late 80's she became a certified Nurses Aid and later retired. She will be remembered as a loving, and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She was very strong willed and never held back how she felt, but would do anything she could for you. Her strong will and Gods love is what has sustained her through life's challenges. She was a member of the Church of Christ. She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Connie, Mary Ellen, Adolpho, Jessie, Eulalio Gonzales; and brother-in-law, Seferino Cortinez
She is survived by her beloved husband, Gerald K. Gardner; daughters, Brenda Renee Gardner (Joseph O'Keeffe), and Laura Jean Gardner; one granddaughter who was the apple of her eye, Olivia Erin O'Keeffe; her five brothers, Steve Gonzales, Jr. and wife, Nancy, of Denver, Colorado, Ralph Gonzales and wife, Margaret, of Abilene, Texas, Fidel Gonzales and wife, Helen, of Fort Worth, Texas, Johnny Gonzales and wife, Kathy, of Austin, Texas, and Freddy Gonzales and wife, Cuca, of Abilene; four sisters, Virginia Cortinez, of Abilene, Geneva Coronado and husband, Joe, of Weatherford, and Ramona Ramirez and husband, Pete, of Abilene; and numerous loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020