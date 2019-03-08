|
|
Gloria Resendez Hernandez
Abilene - Gloria Resendez Hernandez (71) Abilene native was born July 22, 1947 in Seguin, Texas, passed away on March 4, 2019 in Wichita Falls Texas. Gloria was preceded in death by parents Petra and Emilio Resendez and brother Marcos Resendez. Survivors include son, Domingo Hernandez III (Heather) of Abilene, daughters, Yvonne (Manuel) Ureste of Ft. Stockton, Tammy Hernandez of Wichita Falls, MaryAnn Hernandez (Anthony Castillo) of Abilene and Emily (Ron) English and sisters Estefana R. (Juan) Flores and Mary R. (Dennis) Grant of Phoenix, Az. Gloria is also survived by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews, several cousins. We will always carry your memory in our hearts. Memorial service will be held March 9, 2019 2.p.m., flowers will be accepted at Israel Baptist Church, 1660 Roosevelt St. Abilene, Texas.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Mar. 8, 2019