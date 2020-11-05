Gloria Rodriguez



Austin - Gloria Ann Rodriguez 48, died Tuesday, November 3, 2020, in Austin. Services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Adams-Graham Funeral Home in Anson. Burial will be in Belvieu Cemetery in Rotan, directed by Adams-Graham Funeral Home of Anson.



Born November 28, 1971 in El Paso, Gloria was a daughter of Celia Quintanilla and the late Santiago Rodriguez. She graduated from Abilene High School in 1990 and lived in Austin for many years. Gloria worked for Well Branch Community Library for many years.



Gloria was preceded in death by her father, a nephew (Oscar Gonzales, Jr.), paternal grandparents and maternal grandparents.



Survivors include three daughters, Celia Maria Gonzales, Jewel Gonzales and Crystal Gonzales; one son, T. J. Gonzales; her mother, Celia Quintanilla; one sister, Esther Mejia (and husband, Robert); four brothers, Manuel Rodriguez, Ernest Rodriguez, Adolfo Rodriguez, Santiago Rodriguez, Jr. (and wife, Jennifer); four grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.



Family visitation will be 7:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday, November 6, 2020, at Adams-Graham Funeral Home in Anson.









