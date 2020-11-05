1/1
Gloria Rodriguez
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gloria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gloria Rodriguez

Austin - Gloria Ann Rodriguez 48, died Tuesday, November 3, 2020, in Austin. Services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Adams-Graham Funeral Home in Anson. Burial will be in Belvieu Cemetery in Rotan, directed by Adams-Graham Funeral Home of Anson.

Born November 28, 1971 in El Paso, Gloria was a daughter of Celia Quintanilla and the late Santiago Rodriguez. She graduated from Abilene High School in 1990 and lived in Austin for many years. Gloria worked for Well Branch Community Library for many years.

Gloria was preceded in death by her father, a nephew (Oscar Gonzales, Jr.), paternal grandparents and maternal grandparents.

Survivors include three daughters, Celia Maria Gonzales, Jewel Gonzales and Crystal Gonzales; one son, T. J. Gonzales; her mother, Celia Quintanilla; one sister, Esther Mejia (and husband, Robert); four brothers, Manuel Rodriguez, Ernest Rodriguez, Adolfo Rodriguez, Santiago Rodriguez, Jr. (and wife, Jennifer); four grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Family visitation will be 7:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday, November 6, 2020, at Adams-Graham Funeral Home in Anson.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Abilene Reporter News from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 5, 2020
Gloria was awesome loving person she was a beautiful soul may she rest in peace she was awesome friend to me always
Maria Alvear
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved