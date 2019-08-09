|
Gloria Schaffner McCarty
Abilene - Gloria Schaffner McCarty left this life on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at the age of 71. Visitation will be 9:00 to 11:00 AM Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Elliott-Hamil Funeral Home, 5701 Hwy 277 South in Abilene. Funeral Service will follow at 11:00 AM in the Elliott-Hamil Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be at Elliott-Hamil Garden of Memories.
Gloria was born in Sweetwater on January 19, 1948 to Alfred and Rosemary Kafer Schaffner. She married Jerry McCarty and the couple was together 40 years before he preceded her in death.
Gloria worked as a bank teller, but her joys in life included yard work, dogs, teaching Sunday School and the Dallas Cowboys. She was a loving and kind person, and always helpful to others. She always had a smile and never complained. It has been said of Gloria, "to know her was to love her…"
She was preceded in death by her husband Jerry and her parents.
She is survived by her two brothers, Roland Schaffner and wife Gisella; Rex Schaffner and wife Jackie; three sisters, Barbara Belcher and husband Sammy; Teresa Coker and husband Randy; and Ramona Hernandez and husband Chris. She is also survived by brothers-in-law David McCarty and wife Karen; Mark McCarty and wife Sandy; sister-in-law Janice Polnick and husband Jim; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the staff of Willow Springs Health and Rehabilitation for their loving care of Gloria over the past several years.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Aug. 9, 2019