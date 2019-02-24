|
|
Golda Foster-Huston
Abilene, TX
Golda Louise Foster-Huston passed away in Austin, TX on Friday 15 February 2019. The 98 year old had suffered health complications following an accidental fall.
Golda was born on 10 May 1921 in Pioneer TX. She spent most of her early life in the Eastland, Callahan, and Taylor County area. Golda started life as a farm girl and picked cotton along side the rest of her family. During the World War II era, she traveled across the country before returning to Abilene. Having a knack for fashion, Golda established a model training school and later became manager of Franklin's Ladies Clothing in Abilene.
Golda spent many years in the fashion industry of New York and Los Angeles. She managed stores and worked in sales for Saks Fifth Avenue in Beverly Hills. Before her retirement days, she was a buyer of clothing lines for Yaring's Department Store of Austin, TX. Throughout her life, she expressed her style and fashion in her flamboyant dress, appearance and home decor.
Golda was preceded in death by her parents Hiram and Jewel Foster; her three brothers Charles H. Foster, Billy Wayne Foster, and Eugene Foster; and her former husband Dale Huston.
She is survived by her son Don Huston and wife Alice of Boerne TX; grandson Dallas Huston and wife Cynthia of SC; two grandsons Benjamin and Jacob Huston of SC; two cousins Henry L. Foster of CA and Mary Charlene Foster-Deans of TX; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at First Baptist Church, 901 Trinity, Austin TX at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, 2 March 2019 for her extended family of friends and health care staff to gather and celebrate her life.
A family memorial service will be held at Elmwood Memorial Park in Abilene TX when her cremains are interred at a later date to be announced.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Feb. 24, 2019