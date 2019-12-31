|
A true angel on earth gained her heavenly wings, surrounded by her adoring family, on December 29, 2019.
The celebration of a life well lived will be Friday, January 3rd at Southern Hills Church of Christ, 3666 Buffalo Gap Road, at 11:00 a.m. with burial immediately following at Elmwood Cemetery. There will be time set aside at the celebration for sharing memories; please come with a story to tell. Visitation will be Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Elliott-Hamil Funeral Home, 5701 Hwy 277 South.
Goldie Ann (Leverich) Aldridge was born November 12, 1936 to Donald and Jo Ella (McLeod) Leverich in Odessa, Texas. She was raised in Abilene by her Mother, Jo Ella, and in Merkel by her Mommy and Daddy, Preacher and Edna McLeod. She graduated from Merkel High School in three years, so that she could graduate with her friends who were a year older, after which, she attended Abilene Christian College.
Goldie met and fell for the love of her life, Kenneth Aldridge, when she was just 15 years old. They found their way back to each other a bit later in life and spent 39 years in wedded bliss. They owned Aldridge Auto Sales and worked side by side for decades. She had three careers in her lifetime that all made a huge impact on her life. Before running the car lot with her love, she was a waitress for over twenty years, most notably at The Jamaica Inn. She later went to work for AISD, where she loved and impacted the lives of hundreds of children before she retired, after 18 years, in 2017. Goldie and Kenneth loved traveling in their motorhome with their family, the Cushman Club, and the Early V8 Ford Club. When she wasn't traveling with her family, she could be found traveling with her very special girlfriends.
Everyone who knew Goldie immediately loved her, and vice versa. She was sunshine personified and could light up the world no matter the situation. She loved her Dallas Cowboys, no matter their record. She was generous and selfless beyond measure. Our Mama, our Mimi, loved her family with every fiber of her being. This large family brought her, and in turn received from her, great joy while making countless, treasured memories. She is deeply missed and will continue to be, forever, by the three generations left behind.
Goldie was preceded in death by her parents, her "Honey," Kenneth, her brother Richard Leverich, and sister, Judy McLeod. She is survived by her brother, Mike McLeod; her children: Cindy Barnes, Keith Aldridge, Kathleen & H.A. Travis, Roxanne & Jerrel Sattiewhite, and a very special daughter-in-love Deborah & Pat Pursel; Grandchildren: Heather & Rustin Gradke, Justin & Heather Barnes, Kristi & John Aldridge Teames, Joe Travis, Jeremy & Misty Travis, Tyler & Megan Travis, Shanon Jemison, Monica Aldridge, and Brandy Sattiewhite; Great-Grandchildren: Thade, Reed, Adalae, Rowan, Jackson, Khloe, Jaden, Seth, Ethan, Morgan, Camri, Kiley, Cutter, Maya, RJ, Jake, and Nola. She is also survived by brother-and-sister-in-law, Royce and Joyce Carr, as well as many, many dear relatives and friends whom she cherished.
Donations in her honor to ASPCA, Meals on Wheels, or the charity of your choosing would be greatly appreciated. To leave condolences & sign the Aldridge families online guestbook please visit,
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020