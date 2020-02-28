Services
Hamil Family Funeral Home
6449 Buffalo Gap Road
Abilene, TX 79606
(325) 692-2232
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:00 AM
Pioneer Drive Baptist Church
Abilene, TX
Gordon George Asbury


1962 - 2020
Gordon George Asbury Obituary
Gordon George Asbury

Abilene - Gordon George Asbury, III, 57, passed away on February 26, 2020, at his home, which was the center of his life with his family.

A funeral service honoring Gordon's life will be held Monday, March 2, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at Pioneer Drive Baptist Church in Abilene with burial following at Elmwood Memorial Park, 5750 U.S. Hwy 277 South. Services are under the direction of The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road, Abilene.

Memories may be made and condolences submitted online at www.HamilFamilyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020
