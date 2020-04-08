|
Gordy Hallford
Abilene - Gerald Gordon "Gordy" Hallford, 72, of Buffalo Gap, passed away peacefully in his home on April 2, 2020, in Buffalo Gap, TX.
Gordy was born January 7, 1948, in Abilene, TX to the late Gerald Moody Hallford and Billie LaWanda Anderson Hallford. Gordy was a hard-working man, was a skilled boiler Maker and iron worker. He was also a well-respected man by his peers. Gordy loved to shoot pool and Loved Old Westerns especially John Wayne. Gordy was loved and will be dearly be missed my many.
Gordy was also preceded in death includes brother, Jerry Wayne Hallford; sisters, Sandra Hallford and Regina McDeall.
Gordy is survived by his son, Brady Hallford; granddaughters, Kate Hallford and Logan Hallford; brother, Bill Roberts of Buffalo Gap, TX; uncle, Harlan McLamore of Abilene, TX; numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside service will be 12 Noon, Friday, April 10, 2020, at the Buffalo Gap Cemetery. Due to restrictions in place because of the Covid19 virus, service attendance will be limited. If you would like to attend the graveside service, we ask that you remain inside your vehicle once in the cemetery and tune your radio to 105.7 FM for the funeral broadcast. The family appreciates your attendance but wants everyone to be safe during this time.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020