Gregory Bryan Watts
Liberty Hill - Gregory Bryan Watts went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, June 26th 2019 at the age of 59.
Greg was born in Abilene, Texas on April 14, 1960 to Mary Coffey Watts and George Willis Watts. He was blessed with a large and loving extended family from the very beginning that only grew throughout his life. A gifted athlete from an early age, Greg loved sports and excelled at football and baseball throughout his school years.
Greg met the love of his life, Toni, while they were both attending Cooper High School in Abilene. They married on June 7th, 1980 and remained inseparable until his passing. They became the proud parents of Erika Danielle in 1983 and Allie Carlé in 1986. In 2016, Greg and Toni became the proud grandparents of Hazel Joy Blair. Another granddaughter, Avril Hope Roseberry, is expected to arrive in September.
After attending Lubbock Christian College on a full baseball scholarship, Greg and his family lived in Lubbock for a decade until relocating to Austin in 1990. The family started attending Westover Hills Church of Christ right after the move and it continues to be their church home. After years of service there, he became a deacon and then an elder, remaining an essential leader at the church for the rest of his life.
After many professional accomplishments over the years, Greg's greatest career achievement began in 2003 when he founded Texas Eclipse Volleyball, a Christian organization that continues to inspire and shape the lives of countless young women.
There are no words that can adequately describe the incredible person that Greg was, and the impact he had on every life he touched. He was known for his immeasurable kindness, warmth, service, generosity and love for everyone in his life. Furthermore, he was the core and the rock of his entire family. In the way he lived and the example he set throughout his life, Greg reflected the unconditional love of Jesus Christ more than anyone else we have known. Though we can never comprehend the pain he felt in this world, we know that he is now at peace in Heaven at the side of his Lord and Savior.
Preceding him in his passing was his father Willis in 2015 and stepfather Jim Hopkins in 2007.
Greg is survived by his beloved wife of 39 years Toni Gregg Watts; daughter Erika Blair, her husband Kyle and their daughter Hazel Joy; daughter Allie Roseberry and her husband Jake; mother Mary Hopkins; stepmother Joyce Watts; brother Jim Hopkins Jr., his wife Christina and their daughter Julia; brother Dusty Watts, his wife Carole, their son Seth and daughter Abbey; sister Tina Upton, husband David, and their sons Austin and Jace; sister Brandy Watts and daughters Rachael, Megan and Hannah; brother Will Watts, his wife Kristy, their son Brayden and daughter Makynna; brother Scott Hopkins and his partner Courtney Czar; and countless cherished friends and extended family members, including his niece Victoria Glomb, her husband Caleb, and their sons Wade and Levi who called Greg "Poppa".
