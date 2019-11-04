|
Gregory Spells
Abilene - Gregory Dewayne Spells, 41, of Abilene passed away Saturday, November 2, 2019, in San Antonio.
A funeral service will be held Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 10 AM at the Fountain Gate Fellowship Church. Interment will follow at Elmwood Memorial Park. A visitation will be held Tuesday, November 5 from 5 to 6 PM at Elmwood Funeral Home.
Greg was born on May 31, 1978 in Abilene, TX., to Donald Ray Spells Sr. and Norma Jean Shields Spells. He was a giant teddy bear and had an infectious smile. Greg married Anita Amador and they recently celebrated 12 years of marriage. He was a man who wore many hats over his lifetime, including working for the Taylor County Sherriff Department as a Jailor, and spent the last 5 years working for Coca Cola. Greg loved football and especially the Dallas Cowboys. He enjoyed playing with his kids and grandkids and was a man of faith. Greg was a member of Holiday Hills Baptist Church and attended services at Fountain Gate Fellowship Church.
Greg is survived by his wife, Anita Spells; children, Ray Amador, Aaron Spells, Mikayla Amador, Cam'ron Spells, Jadaya Spells and Jayden Spells; grandchildren, Houston Amador, Lilly Amador, Baby Luca; brother, Donald Spells Jr.; parents, Donald Ray Spells Sr and Norma Jean Spells; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, family and dear friends.
Greg was preceded in death by a brother, Wesley Spells.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019