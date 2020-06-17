Greyson Durrett McGlothlin
Tuscola - Greyson Durrett McGlothlin, 21, of Tuscola passed away on June 14, 2020. Services will be private. Services are under the direction of The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road, Abilene.
Greyson was born in Abilene, TX to Amy and Shawn McGlothlin on April 16, 1999. He graduated from Jim Ned High School and received several college scholarships. He was currently a student at Texas Tech University. His passion was learning and teaching about religious studies, most notably Greek, Roman, Egyptian and Norse mythology. Other hobbies included golf, science and gaming with friends.
Greyson was preceded in death by his grandmother Joyce McGlothlin.
Greyson is survived by his mother Amy, father Shawn, brother Ryan, sister Hannah and grandfather Jack along with aunts, uncles and cousins.
Pallbearers will be Chas McAllister, Payton Weatherly, Jon Thormeyer, Coalby Rives, Ryan Leveling and James Kington.
Flowers may be sent to The Hamil Family Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be submitted at www.hamilfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter News from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.