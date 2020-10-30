1/1
Guadalupe Aguero
Guadalupe Aguero

Guadalupe J. Aguero, age 92 of Abilene passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. Visitation will be from 6pm to 8pm on Monday, November 2 at North's Funeral Home, 242 Orange St., Abilene. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11am, Tuesday, November 3 at St. Vincent Palloti Catholic Church with Father Emilio Sosa officiating. Burial will be at 1pm Tuesday at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery, Abilene.

Guadalupe was born in Brownsville, Texas on January 19, 1928 to Carlos " Charley" and Matiana Flores Johnston.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Pedro Aguero; children, Domingo Aguero, Martin Aguero, Roberto Aguero, Paul Aguero, Pedro Aguero, Jr., Felipe Aguero, Anita Aguero, and Eugenia Lopez; brothers, David Ramirez, Mikey Johnston and Pepe Johnston; sister, Olga Martinez.

Guadalupe is survived by her children, Juan Aguero, Ignacio Aguero, Joe Aguero, Jacinto Aguero, Guadalupe Arispe, Shell Hernandez, Lucy Cervantes and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.northsfuneralhome.com.






Published in Abilene Reporter News from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
North's Funeral Home
242 Orange St
Abilene, TX 79601
(325) 677-6246
