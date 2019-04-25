|
Guadalupe Garza
Abilene - Guadalupe Garza, 77, formerly a long-time resident of Abilene, Texas passed away April 21, 2019 with her family at her side. Funeral service will be April 26, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Monsignor Bush officiating.
Burial will follow at Abilene Municipal Cemetery, directed by Abilene Funeral Home. Mrs. Garza was born December 12, 1941, in Alice, Texas to Encarnacion and Margarita Perez. Guadalupe married the love of her life Armando N Garza June 30, 1962. They were inseparable and celebrated 54 years of marriage until his passing in 2016. Guadalupe worked several years for Sacred Heart Church Mother's Day Out. Guadalupe was known as "Ama" or "Lupita" to her family and friends. She was a devoted, loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She enjoyed listening to music and dancing. She will be remembered for her feistiness and unconditional love.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughter Delia G Vincent (Alfonso Jr) and a son Armando Garza Jr (Leticia) both from Abilene, sisters Viola Valadez of Mesquite, Rosa Ramirez of Garland, Tina Garcia (Frank) of California, Esmeralda Hernandez (Fernando) of Abilene, Alicia Lopez (Robert) of Sugar Land. Grandchildren A.J Vincent of Missouri, Jessica Yeatts (Robert), Crystal Vincent, Trini Vincent, Armando O Garza III, Eliseo Garza, Joey Garza all of Abilene. Great-Grandchildren Javen Colbert, Kyleigh and Arianna Yeatts, Emery Garza, Aliana and Jasmine Garza, Guadalupe was preceded in death by her husband Armando N Garza, her parents Encarnacion and Margarita Perez, her brothers: Cosme Perez, Santos Perez and Encarnacion Jr. Pallbearers are Armando Garza Jr, Armando O Garza III, A.J Vincent, Robert Yeatts, Rudy Ramirez Jr, Cosme Perez Jr. and honorary pallbearer Javen Colbert.
The family will receive friends at a visitation from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm, Thursday, April 25, 2019 with a rosary and prayer service to begin at 6:30 pm at Abilene Funeral Home Chapel of Hope.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Apr. 25, 2019