Guadalupe Godinez
Anson - GUADALUPE GODINEZ, 71, died Thursday, June 18, 2020, in Fort Worth. Services will be 10:00 a.m. Monday, June 22, 2020 at Saint Michael's Catholic Church. Burial will be in Mount Hope Cemetery, directed by Adams-Graham Funeral Home.

Born June 2, 1949 in Anson, Guadalupe was a son of the late Manuel and Carlota (Ramirez) Godinez. He attended school in Anson and was a member of Saint Michael's Catholic Church. Guadalupe worked many years in construction. He was a member of LULAC.

Guadalupe was preceded in death by his parents and one brother (Norberto Godinez).

Survivors include seven sisters, Maria Duque (and husband, Fidel), Louisa Rodriguez (and husband, Ruben), Manuela Flores (and the late Jose) Juanita Barrientes (and husband, Eulojio), Margaret Santana (and husband, Gilbert), Ermelinda Lozano (and husband, Alex, Sr.) and Mary Helen Pina (and husband, Santos); and two brothers, Raymond Godinez and Joseph Godinez; and numerous nieces and nephews.






Published in Abilene Reporter News from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.
