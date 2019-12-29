|
Guy Garrett McMillan
Austin - Guy Garrett McMillan, 32, of Austin, passed away on December 28th in Coleman County, TX.
Visitation will be 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm Tuesday, December 30th at The Hamil Family Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm December 31st at Oldham Lane Church of Christ with Larry Sullivan of Baker Heights Church of Christ officiating. Burial will follow at Potosi Cemetery. Services are under the direction of The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road.
Guy was born in Abilene, TX to Mark and Kim McMillan on February 27th, 1987. He went to school at Wylie ISD and graduated from MediaTech Institute with a degree in audio engineering. He worked as a salesperson for OutboundEngine out of Austin, TX. He loved attending live Phish concerts, wrestling around and talking about NBA basketball with his brothers, teasing his sister-in-love with a stuffed squealing monkey, and loving on and spoiling his niece and nephew who thought the world of their GaGeeGuy.
He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Tony Allen McMillan "Big Daddy" and Carl Wayne Bradshaw "Papa", and grandmother, Letha Nell Bradshaw "Nana".
Guy is survived by his parents, Mark and Kim McMillan of Abilene; his brother, Luke and his wife Emily and their two children, Guy's beloved niece Tenley and nephew Foster, of Abilene; and brother, Cole and his wife Allie of Austin; grandmother, Gail McMillan of Abilene; along with countless uncles, aunts, cousins, and friends who are like family.
Pallbearers will be his beloved long-time friends Chandler Hartgraves, Chris Blackwood, Clint Davidson, Casey Cheek, Luke Huston, and Bennett Simpson.
