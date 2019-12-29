Services
Hamil Family Funeral Home
6449 Buffalo Gap Road
Abilene, TX 79606
(325) 692-2232
Resources
More Obituaries for Guy McMillan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Guy Garrett McMillan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Guy Garrett McMillan Obituary
Guy Garrett McMillan

Austin - Guy Garrett McMillan, 32, of Austin, passed away on December 28th in Coleman County, TX.

Visitation will be 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm Tuesday, December 30th at The Hamil Family Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm December 31st at Oldham Lane Church of Christ with Larry Sullivan of Baker Heights Church of Christ officiating. Burial will follow at Potosi Cemetery. Services are under the direction of The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road.

Guy was born in Abilene, TX to Mark and Kim McMillan on February 27th, 1987. He went to school at Wylie ISD and graduated from MediaTech Institute with a degree in audio engineering. He worked as a salesperson for OutboundEngine out of Austin, TX. He loved attending live Phish concerts, wrestling around and talking about NBA basketball with his brothers, teasing his sister-in-love with a stuffed squealing monkey, and loving on and spoiling his niece and nephew who thought the world of their GaGeeGuy.

He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Tony Allen McMillan "Big Daddy" and Carl Wayne Bradshaw "Papa", and grandmother, Letha Nell Bradshaw "Nana".

Guy is survived by his parents, Mark and Kim McMillan of Abilene; his brother, Luke and his wife Emily and their two children, Guy's beloved niece Tenley and nephew Foster, of Abilene; and brother, Cole and his wife Allie of Austin; grandmother, Gail McMillan of Abilene; along with countless uncles, aunts, cousins, and friends who are like family.

Pallbearers will be his beloved long-time friends Chandler Hartgraves, Chris Blackwood, Clint Davidson, Casey Cheek, Luke Huston, and Bennett Simpson.

Memories may be shared and condolences submitted online at www.HamilFamilyFuneralHome.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Guy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hamil Family Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -