Gwen Hutcheson
Abilene - Gwen Hutcheson, 91, of Abilene, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020 in Abilene. She was born Gwendolyn Phillips on Saturday, September 1, 1928 in Winters, TX to Hart Phillips and Iown (Godwin) Phillips.
Visitation will be Friday, May 22, from 5 pm until 7 pm at The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Rd. Graveside services will be held at 9 am on Saturday, May 23, at Elliott-Hamil Garden of Memories, 5701 US Hwy 277 South.
Gwen was a true West Texas girl - she grew up on a ranch near Garden City, TX where she learned to be incredibly independent. She met Don Hutcheson at Thornton's while she was working in the shoe department there. Don came back and asked for the girl in the pink sweater, and the rest is history. They married in 1947. She worked as the office manager at their business, Don Hutcheson Photography. They lived on a farm off Highway 36 in Dudley, TX, and only moved to Abilene due to Don's declining health; Gwen always wanted to move back to Dudley but ended up staying in Abilene after his passing.
Gwen was a charter member at Aldersgate United Methodist Church in Abilene. As a child, she loved her dog, Chester, and all of her cousins. She was the oldest of all the cousins, and family reunions were always a huge event - she truly loved spending time with her family. She sewed most of her children's clothes while they were growing up. Gwen loved to paint, and she had a wicked sense of humor.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Hart and Iown Phillips, and husband Don Hutcheson.
Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Dona Stallworth and husband John of Austin, TX, and Debra McKennon and husband Jerry of Abilene. Jerry's nickname for Gwen was "Sunshine," and hearing that always made her eyes sparkle. She also leaves behind numerous cousins and friends.
Gwen's family would like to extend a special thanks to their mother's assistant, Betty Pena, for her care and attention and Wahoo championships. They would also like to thank her friends at Mesa Springs and on Rio Mesa Street.
The family requests donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation and the Taylor Jones Humane Society.
Memories may be shared and condolences submitted online at www.HamilFamilyFuneralHome.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from May 21 to May 23, 2020