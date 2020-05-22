|
Gwen Peterson Choate
Award-winning Texas novelist Gwen Peterson Choate, 97, died April 18, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. She is survived by husband Rufus Raymond Choate, son Michael Stuart Choate, an extended family of cousins, and many friends.
Gwen and Rufus met as teens on her summer visit to Abilene, Texas. In World War II, he was reported missing in action and was believed to have been killed. At war's end, however, he was found alive in a Japanese prisoner-of-war camp. They married on December 29, 1946, shortly after his release from the U.S. Army.
While Rufus ran his family plumbing business in Abilene in the 1950s, Gwen began writing fiction. By 1960, she had published short stories and two western novels Buffalo Gold and Phantom Hill. Her publisher believed western novels by female writers would not sell, so the books appeared under the name R.G. Choate. (R.G. reflected her birth name, Rosa Gwendolyn.) The dust jacket described her as "a young, attractive wife and mother who grew up in the Texas territory." She later wrote two young adult novels under the pen name, Kristin Michaels. Her fifth novel, The Sack, was published in 2012 under her full professional name, Gwen Peterson Choate.
Gwen worked in Abilene, Houston, and elsewhere as a teacher, magazine writer, editor, and public relations director. She won numerous writing awards. Abilene author Nancy Robinson Masters and Brownwood author JoAnne Horn were among the authors she mentored throughout their writing careers.
Gwen grew up in the Central Heights community north of Nacogdoches. She graduated from Stephen F. Austin State Teachers College in 1943 with a degree in elementary education. She later took courses in writing at the University of Oklahoma and senior-adult education at the University of Texas, El Paso. She retired to Nacogdoches where she was active in the local writing club and the Open Door class at First United Methodist Church. She and Rufus married a second time on July 18, 2015, and made their home in Arlington where she was at work on her sixth novel at the time of her death. To honor Gwen the family suggests donations in her memory to First United Methodist Church, 201 East Hospital Street, Nacogdoches, Texas 75961, or The Humane Society of Nacogdoches, 3211 Northwest Stallings Drive, Nacogdoches, Texas 75964.
Please send notes of remembrance to Rufus Choate at 1101 East Albrook Boulevard, Apartment 306, Arlington, Texas 76014-3365, or [email protected]
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from May 22 to May 24, 2020