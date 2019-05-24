|
|
Harold D. Frymire
Abilene, TX - Harold D. Frymire, 87, went 'South' one last time, Wednesday morning, May 22, 2019, in Abilene, Texas.
The son of Willie Alex Frymire and Nancy Rufina (Adams) Frymire, Harold was born on their farm East of Lawn, Texas, on April 28, 1932. He went to school at Lawn, Ovalo and South Taylor High School in Tuscola before he left to join the Air Force. After serving in South Korea and Japan during the Korean War, Harold came home and married his sweetheart, Lettie Edwards. He worked for El Paso Natural Gas Co. for 38 years at plants near Jal, NM; Midkiff, TX; Coyanosa (Waha), TX; Goldsmith, TX; Salt Flats, TX; and Monument, NM. Harold retired as Area Superintendent in Denver City, TX then moved back home to Abilene, TX where he and Lettie enjoyed their retirement with friends, former classmates, and relatives.
Harold was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers and one sister: Author (Pete) Frymire, GW (Dub) Frymire, Carl Lee Frymire and Rose (Frymire) Meise.
He is survived by his two sons, Roger Frymire of Abilene, TX, and David Frymire of Austin, TX.
Visitation will be 6:30 to 8:00 pm Friday, May 24th, at The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road, Abilene. Funeral services will be at 2:00 pm on Saturday, May 25th in The Hamil Family Funeral Home Chapel with Don Adams officiating. Burial will follow in Dewey Cemetery.
The family requests that memorial contributions be made in Harold's name to Hendrick Hospice Care, 1651 Pine Street, Abilene, TX, 79601.
Memories may be shared and condolences submitted online at www.HamilFamilyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on May 24, 2019