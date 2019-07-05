Harold Don Barton



Sweetwater - Harold Don Barton, beloved husband, father, brother, uncle and Pawpaw went to his rest on Friday, June 28, 2019. Funeral services will be 3:00 P.M. Saturday, July 6, 2019 at McCoy Chapel of Memories with Rev. Stephen Bradley officiating. Interment will follow at Nolan Cemetery under the direction of McCoy Funeral Home. Don, as he was better known, was born on February 20, 1939 in Roscoe, Texas but had lived in Abbott, Texas for the past 25 years. In his younger days, he worked with his father on the farm and served the country that he loved in the US Army. He married the love of his life Suzanne on May 12, 1972, lived in Clyde, Texas and was a member of the First Baptist Church. Later on the family moved to Andrews, Texas. They enjoyed square dancing, and game nights with family and friends. Other interests included boy scouts, and traveling many miles to horse shows. Later in life, he loved watching the Texas Rangers Baseball games, old westerns, family time, and above all attending the grand-kids and great grand-kids ball games. Our memories of our beloved Don shall live on and never fade. Survivors include his wife Suzanne Barton of Abbott, TX; daughter Melinda Hill and husband Kenneth of West, TX; sons Clayton Craig Trice of West, TX, Gregg Barton of Norman, OK; grandchildren Zachary Hill and wife Jessica of West, TX, Shaun Hill of West, TX, Kolton Trice of Rankin, TX, Kobe Trice of Oklahoma; great grandchildren Janessa Hill of West, TX, Jason Hill of West, TX; sisters Nancy Saunders and husband Clayton of Cat Spring, TX, Karen Finch of Sugar Land, TX; sisters-in law Sharon Burns and husband Jerry, and Sandra Lookingbill and husband Fred and Numerous Nieces, Nephews and Cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents Herschel Truet and Annie (Lane) Barton, his maternal grandparents George Thomas and Tina Lane and his paternal grandparents William C. and Nancy Barton. Pallbearers will be his Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mccoyfh.com Published in Abilene Reporter-News on July 5, 2019