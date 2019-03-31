Services
Parker Funeral Home - Baird
141 E. 3rd St.
Baird, TX 79504
325-854-1333
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Parker Funeral Home - Baird
141 E. 3rd St.
Baird, TX 79504
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Ross Cemetery, Spencer-Price Addition
Harold E. Maddy Obituary
Harold E. Maddy

Baird - Harold E. Maddy, age 93, passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019, in the Clyde Nursing Center. Graveside services will be at 11:00 A.M. Monday, April 1, 2019, in Ross Cemetery, Spencer-Price Addition with military honors. Pastor Jimmy Hatcher will officiate. Services are under the direction of Parker Funeral Home of Baird. Texas. Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 6:00 P. M. on Sunday afternoon at the funeral home.

Harold was born October 4, 1925, in Rocky Mount, Virginia. After graduating high school, he joined the U. S. Navy, serving several years during World War II. Following his service, he worked for Sealtist Dairies in Roanoke, Virginia, and later for Gandy's Dairies in the Abilene, Texas area for several years. Harold married Carole "Shorty" Crowder on February 14, 1970, in Roanoke, Virginia. Since 1980 they were the long-time operators of the Pioneer Lodge in Baird, Texas. He and Shorty recently moved to Clyde.

Harold was a member of First Baptist Church of Baird. He and Shorty loved bowling in past years with the Abilene Bowling Association.

Survivors include his wife, Shorty, of Clyde; four sons, David, Dennis, Danny, and Douglas Maddy and their families. He was preceded in death by one son, Donald Maddy.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Mar. 31, 2019
