Harold R. Skelton
Coleman - Harold R. Skelton, age 72, of Coleman, passed from this life into his heavenly home on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at the Coleman County Medical Center.
The family will host a visitation from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday, October 12, at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel, 400 W. Pecan Street, in Coleman. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 13, at the First Baptist Church, 200 East College Avenue, in Coleman with Dr. Chas Shira officiating. Masonic graveside rites will follow at the Hill Cemetery in southern Coleman County. Services are entrusted to Stevens Funeral Home in Coleman.
He was born Harold Richard Skelton on October 17, 1947, in Coleman to John Skelton and Mary Doris White Skelton. He grew up in Coleman and graduated from Coleman High School in 1966. Harold attended and graduated from Southwest Texas State University with a bachelor's degree in accounting. He worked for the Internal Revenue Service in San Antonio for six years, worked for a private firm in Uvalde, and then opened his own accounting firm in May of 1980 in Coleman. Harold married Caroline Throgmorton on June 15, 1968, in the First Baptist Church in Coleman. Harold had a kind heart and a giving spirit to the city of Coleman. He was the current treasurer for the Coleman Rodeo Association, a proud member of the Coleman Masonic Lodge 496, served on the Coleman Independent School Board, was a member of the Coleman Country Club, the Coleman County Youth Sports Complex, and was a former member of the Coleman City Council. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Coleman. Harold loved his wife and his family. His smile and generous spirit will be greatly missed.
Harold is preceded in death by his parents, John and Doris Skelton; his nephew, Josh Skelton; his niece, Cari Gifford Harrison; and his great-nephews, Michael and Jonathan Harrison.
He is survived by his wife, Caroline Skelton of Coleman; his sister, Barbara Gifford and husband Ken of Coleman; his brother, David Skelton and wife Ronda of North Lake; his nieces, Kim Gifford Swazey and husband Matt of Rowlett, and Amy Skelton Goddard and husband Vince of North Lake; his great-nephews, Grant and Hank Goddard; his brother in law, Richard Throgmorton of Valera; and numerous cousins, extended family, and friends.
Flowers are welcomed. Memorials are suggested in memory of Harold to the Coleman County Youth Sports Complex, 312 S. Colorado Street, Coleman, Texas 76834, or to the First Baptist Church, 200 East College Avenue, Coleman, Texas 76834.
