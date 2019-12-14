|
Harry Dale Whitt
Abilene - Harry Dale Whitt was born in Dayton, Ohio to Harrison and Ruby (Baty) Whitt on August 26, 1943. He died peacefully in his sleep at the Coronado Nursing Center in Abilene, Texas on December 11, 2019.
The family would like to thank the Willow Springs, SilverSpring and Coronado nursing centers for the excellent care he received during his long struggle with dementia. A visitation will be held Sunday December 15th from 2-4 pm at Piersall Funeral Directors. A service will be held at 10:00 am Monday the 16th in the funeral home chapel with a graveside service following at Elliott-Hamil Garden of Memories.
Harry attended the public schools in Dayton, Ohio. He graduated with the first class of the Christian Communications Program at Harding University in Searcy, Arkansas.
He was a drummer in a Dayton, Ohio rock band in the 1960s, a house painter, a pulpit minister and a prison minister. He was a painter at Abilene Christian University who truly loved the students on his paint crews. He would be so sad anytime one of the students would graduate. He was involved in prison ministry in Florida and Texas.
Harry was introduced to Sarah by the Dowdy family on April 1, 1972 and married on May 27, 1972. She was working at the Abilene Public Library and he enjoyed telling people he checked her out and never returned her.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Wes Whitt and his brother-in-law Bill Showers. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Sarah Showers Whitt; daughter Melody Burchett and husband Mark and grandson J.T. of LaMarque, Texas, step-grandson Matthew Burchett of Houston, 3 great-grandchildren Stormy, Dusty and Leo, sister Shannon Conley and sister-in-law Shirley Whitt Scribner of Abilene, brother-in-law Joe Showers and wife Annabelle of Bothell, Washington, sister-in-law Sandra Showers of Santa Rosa, California and many nieces and nephews.
He is also survived by his twins Michelle Gilbertson and husband Gary of Hayden, Idaho, Paul Nevin and wife Amanda Hooper of Spring, Texas and their mother Kandy Nevin of Waynesville, Ohio.
Contributions in Harry's memory may be made to Kings Crossing Prison Ministries, P.O. Box 270720, Corpus Christi, TX 78427-0720, Sam's Place (an orphanage for deaf children in Kenya), S. 11th and Willis Church of Christ, 3333 S. 11th St., Abilene, TX 79605 or Hendrick Hospice, 1651 Pine St., Abilene, TX 79601. Condolences may be offered to the family online at www.pbfuneraldirectors.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019