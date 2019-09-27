|
Harry E. King, Jr.
Haskell - Harry E. King, Jr., 75, of Haskell, passed away Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Haskell Healthcare Center in Haskell. A funeral service will be held 10:00 am, Friday, September 27, 2019 at East Side Baptist Church with Pastor Terry Bunch officiating. Burial will follow in Hawley Cemetery under the direction of Haskell Funeral Home, 2 Avenue D, Haskell. Condolences may be made at www.haskellfuneralhometx.com.
Harry was born May 25, 1944 in Paris, Texas, the son of the late Harry E. King, Sr. and Valla Dean Phillips King. On April 1, 1963, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps, served 4 years and was honorably discharged August 1, 1967 as a Corporal. He married, Patricia "Patti" Mae Barr, July 24, 1965, in Odessa, TX. In 2010, he retired after 42 years of service with AT & T, as a Central Office Tech. He was a volunteer for the Shallowater, Shamrock and Hawley Fire Departments, and the Shamrock EMS; he served as a deacon at Calvary Baptist Church in Abilene and after moving to Haskell, became a member of East Side Baptist Church. He was an avid coin collector and adored his family. He loved to play with his grandchildren and attend their functions.
He was preceded in death by his parents and wife Patti.
Harry is survived by sons, Rodney King and wife Naomi of Wolfforth; Steve King and wife Julie of Haskell; grandchildren, Rebekah, Abigail, Stephen, Jr. "Doug", Kaylee, Nate, Taylor, Nikki; 3 great grandchildren; brother, Gaylon King and wife Anita of Manor, TX, numerous nieces, nephews and a host of dear friends.
The family would like to express a special thanks to the 13 staff members on duty at Haskell Memorial Hospital, the morning of March 4th for not giving up on him and giving us 6 more months; and to the staff of Lubbock Hospitality and rehab and Haskell Healthcare Center, thank you for handling such a difficult case with such grace and care.
Memorials may be made to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Sept. 27, 2019