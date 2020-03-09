|
Harry Preston Nunn, Jr.
Abilene - Harry Preston Nunn Jr., 73, of Abilene, died Friday, March 6, 2020. He was born on August 7, 1946 to Harry P. Nunn Sr. and Zetta M. McAllister. He joined the Air Force at the age of 18 and served three consecutive tours of duty to Vietnam. Harry P. Nunn Jr. served 22 years in the Air Force and then went on to work for the U.S. Postal Service. He was an avid gun collector and was devoted to his country and the state of Texas. He is survived by his daughters: Lisa Nunn-Gordon, Perri Nunn-Jackson, his sister: Jacqueline Nunn-Light, his grandchildren: Zacchary Reed Harris, Nicholas Jonathan Harris, Noah Michael Harris, Lyndsey Steffek, and four great-grandchildren.
Memorial services will be 12:30 pm on Wednesday, March 11, at The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Rd. Inurnment to follow at 2 pm at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery at Abilene.
Memories may be shared and condolences submitted online at www.HamilFamilyFuneralHome.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020