Abilene - Hartines Elaine Donham Lakey, 99, passed away June 2, 2019. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Thursday, June 6, 2019, at the Hamlin Church of Christ. Visitation will be 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Thursday at the Church of Christ. Burial will be in Hamlin Memorial Cemetery, directed by Adams-Foster-Ray Funeral Home.
Hartines Elaine Donham Lakey was born January 11, 1920 in Eastland, Texas. Her parents were William David (Dave) Donham and Pauline Warren Donham. They moved extensively finding farm work from Weatherford to Fisher County. She called Royston in Fisher County her home whenever she talked about home. Her mother was often sick, but her dad was a hard worker. She had one brother L.B., who died as an infant, and two other brothers, Bill and Ben. She had two sisters, Velma and Essie Lee. All her siblings preceded her in death as did her parents.
On July 6, 1938 she married Boyd Herbert Lakey at the preacher's home in McCaulley. They farmed land first at Neinda, then in South Texas close to San Antonio, and then came back to Jones county and farmed land adjoining one of his brothers, Perry Lakey. They purchased farmland west of Hamlin in Fisher County and stayed there until all their children were grown and gone from the home. They then purchased farmland on the Clear Fork of the Brazos river, but still in Fisher County, and that is where they resided until Boyd's death on September 10, 1991.
Hartines continued living there for a while, but purchased a townhouse in Abilene, where she lived until she could no longer live alone. She lived with her daughter, Barbara Jean and her husband, Sam for about 3 1/2 years, and then went to live in the Merkel Nursing Home until she fell and broke her hip and developed medical problems that hastened her decline.
They had four children: Herbert and Barbara Lakey live in Sylvester; Louise Goodgame lives in Hamlin; Barbara and Sam Hansen live in Tye; and Pauline and Mark Bunkley are from Abilene.
They had 3 granddaughters and 6 grandsons. Two of the grandsons preceded her in death. She had 13 great-granddaughters and 9 great-grandsons, with one great-grandson also preceding her in death.
They had 12 great, great granddaughters and 11 great-great grandsons with two more to be born this year; and they had one great, great, great granddaughter. Needless to say, they had numerous off-springs from this happy and blessed union. Most of the family remained close enough to home to be able to visit and enjoy the family for holidays and various gatherings.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Hendrick Hospice Care, P.O. Box 1922, Abilene, TX 79601.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on June 5, 2019