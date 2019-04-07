|
Hattie Mae Hughes Cox
Abilene, TX - Hattie Mae Hughes Cox, 90, of Abilene, passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019 in Abilene.
Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019 at the Pioneer Drive Baptist Church with Dr. Jeff Reid and Rev. Stan Allcorn, officiating. Services are under the direction of The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road.
Hattie Mae was born on September 21, 1928 in Moultrie, Georgia to the late Eugene "Bud" and Sadie (Nevels) Hughes. She graduated from Moultrie High School in 1946 where she was voted most beautiful of her class. She and George E. Cox were married on August 16, 1950 in Moultrie. Hattie was a member of the Pioneer Drive Baptist Church, where she was a member of the choir, the Primetimers and enjoyed participating in the Easter Pageant. She loved playing golf and attending the YWCA water aerobics class. Hattie previously worked at Madison Middle School and Cooper High School in the cafeteria. She was considered an Ultimate Southern Belle. Hattie enjoyed spending time with her family and loved bragging on her children and grandchildren. She and George moved to Abilene in 1974 from Amarillo, Texas.
Hattie was preceded in death by one brother, Jerrell Hughes.
Survivors include her husband, George of Abilene; two sons, George Larry Cox and wife Carolyn and Bobby Eugene Cox and wife Lisa all of Abilene; one daughter, Gina Halliburton and husband Cole of Plano, Texas; nine grandchildren, Matthew Isiah Cox, Hayley Nicole Halliburton, James Cole Halliburton III, Kaitlin Elizabeth Cox, Trevor James Cox, Kylie Mae Cox, Hailey Kay Dods, Elijah Aaron Dods, and Abigayle Gwen Kathleen Dods; two great grandchildren, Chloe Vivian Cox and Faith Marye Cox; and her brother-in-law James R. Cox and wife Vanna of Albany, Georgia.
Family suggests memorials may be made to Meals on Wheels or the Pioneer Drive Baptist Church.
The family of Hattie Mae Cox wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Kindred Hospice and her caregivers Jodi and Christina.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Apr. 7, 2019