Hazel Fern Antilley
Clyde - Hazel Fern Antilley, 91, of Clyde died Monday, November 11, 2019 in an Eastland nursing home. A celebration of life will be held at 1:30 P.M. Saturday, November 16, 2019 at the First Baptist Church of Clyde with Dr. Toby Henson officiating under the direction of Bailey Howard Funeral Home. Visitation will follow the service in the First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall.
Hazel was born August 27, 1928 in Wilbarger County to Homer and Waneta (Martin) Faughn. She graduated from the 5 in 1 in Wilbarger County. After graduation she attended Hardin Simmons University, graduating with her Bachelors and Masters Degrees. She married Dick Antilley in Abilene on August 21, 1948 and they moved to Clyde from Abilene in 1957. She was a teacher for the Clyde Independent School District for 37 years. After retiring she taught home school for three years. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Clyde since 1957, where she was in the Friendship Sunday School Class and loved all of her sweet sisters in the class. She was also a member of the Clyde Woman's Club, Abilene Retired Teachers, Clyde Study Club, a volunteer for Hendrick Hospital and the Friends of the Clyde Library.
She is survived by three daughters, Sandy Epperson and husband Lew of Reston, Virginia, Peggy Sayles and husband Jim of Leander and Donna McBride and husband James of Tuscola; two sisters-in-law, Chera Hohertz and husband Harold of Merkel and Winnie Antilley of Pflugerville; six grandchildren, Trey Sayles and wife Ashelee, Rebecca Underwood, Hayley Pannone, Sally Armstrong and husband Jonathan, Will McBride and wife Britni and Kristin Epperson; ten great grandchildren, Emma and Will Underwood, Burke and Addison Sayles, Sadie Pannone, Cohen, Clara and Charlie Armstrong, Colby and Logan McBride and numerous other relatives and friends.
Hazel was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Dick, brother Bernice Faughn and sister Lola Faughn.
The family would like to thank Woodlands Assisted Living & Memory Care staff for all the love they gave to Hazel from the moment she stepped in the front door until the moment she took her last breath. Dr. Sandra Hazelip was a such a blessing and served Hazel with kindness & love.
She loved Clyde & enjoyed so much her many years living, teaching, participating in church and community events. She enjoyed working in her beautiful yard, making beautiful objects with stained glass & being with her family & cooking for them.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2019