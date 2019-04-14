Services
Elliott-Hamil Funeral Home
542 Hickory Street
Abilene, TX 79601
(325) 677-4355
Hazel Forkerway
Hazel Forkerway Obituary
Hazel Forkerway

Abilene - Hazel Bernice Johnson was born June 2, 1934 to Jewel and Buford E. Johnson in Austin, Texas. Hazel graduated from Anderson High School and Huston Tillotson College.

Hazel joined the Alpha Kappa Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta in 1953. Upon graduating from Huston Tillotson College, Hazel began her teaching career in Selma, Alabama specializing in physical education and dance. She returned to Austin, Texas to teach at the Texas Blind, Deaf and Orphan School which was a school for blind and deaf black people in Austin. Hazel provided early childhood development and education to young children. In 1967, Hazel moved to Abilene to teach at Woodson High School, where she met the love of her life, George Forkerway, II and married him the following year on July 31, 1068.

Hazel accepted Jesus Christ into her life at an early age and grew up in Goodwill Baptist Church in Austin. She joined Bethel AME Church. She was an active member who has served as a Trustee, an active member of the Missionary Society, Usher and sang in the Bethel Choir. Hazel was dedicated to the Lord and her church throughout her life. She was civically engaged in Abilene as a member of the City of Abilene Senior Advisory Borad. She often demonstrated her artistic side when presenting at the West Texas Fair.

God saw that her burden was heavy and her hills were too hard to climb. He closed her weary eyelids and whispered, "Peace Be Mine." On April 9, 2019, Hazel transitioned from her earthly home to her heavenly home.

Hazel was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by George, her faithful and devoted husband of 50 years; four children, Aline (Henry) Darrington, Anne Owens, Edward (Eddie) Forkerway and George (Trey) (Marcella) Forkerway, III. She also leaves to mourn seven grandchildren, Clarence, Lawrence, Orin, Loren, Brandon, Chloe, and Caitlin. In addition, she leaves to mourn five great-grandchildren and one great great-grandchild as well as a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be 9:30 AM Monday, April 15, 2019 at Bethel AME Church, 725 Plum Street. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 AM. Burial will be at Cedar Hill Cemetery.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Apr. 14, 2019
