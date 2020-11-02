Hazel Geraldine "Geri" Hash
Tye - Hazel Geraldine "Geri" HashTyeTXHazel "Geri" Hash of Tye passed away Friday, October 23, 2020, at the age of 86.
Geri was born May 11, 1934 in San Angelo, TX to Miller and Hazel McGaughey. She married David Francisco, and the couple had two daughters, Jeane Sue and Carolyn Ann. She later married Buster Lee Hash in Parker County, Texas in January, 1982.
Geri was an extremely talented oil painter and artist. She worked as a seamstress on and off throughout life. She loved going to garage sales and loved finding a good deal any chance she got. She was a very good cook and loved to watch movies. She was also a follower of Jesus and would jump at any opportunity to help someone in need.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Jeane Sue Adkins, husband, Buster Hash, and several brothers and sisters.
Survivors include son-in-law Dale Adkins of Tye; granddaughters: Crystal Tice and Charles of Merkel, Sandra Finn and Jeff of San Angelo, Angela Martin and Steve of Davenport, FL, Amanda Rogers and Matthew of Plano, and Gin Germany and Kyle of Van; 14 great- grandchildren and one great great- grandchild.
The family will hold a graveside memorial at Tye Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at www.parkerjacobsfuneralhome.com