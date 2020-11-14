Hazel Lambert
Tuscola - Hazel Louis (Coffey) Lambert, 83, passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 10:00am, Monday, November 16, 2020 in the Cedar Gap Cemetery, David Cason officiating, directed by Fry~Smith Funeral Home, Tuscola. A visitation will be held on Sunday, November 15, from 5 to 7:00pm at the funeral home in Tuscola.
Hazel was born in Bradshaw to Fred and Ida Bell (Witt) Coffey on May 25, 1937. She moved to Abilene and attended Abilene schools graduating from Abilene High School in 1955.
A mutual friend, in high school, introduced Hazel to her husband Dave Lambert. They married June 3, 1955 and welcomed to boys into their growing family. Hazel spent the next 64 years with Dave, even sharing a room at Wisteria Place until his death in January of this year.
Hazel worked as an inspector at U.S. Brass in Abilene, she took early retirement when the plant closed. Retirement allowed her to devote more time to helping Dave with the family place. She often worked along with him clearing brush and working cattle. She was meticulous about the cleanliness of her house. She could be found every Saturday morning cleaning the house with the help of her boys, Larry and Gary.
She loved big family gatherings, and cooking for the family. Though her kitchen was small, her family marveled at how she could cook, not only large meals, but some of the best meals ever served.
She enjoyed fishing and always enjoyed a trip back the "Ole Home Place" to camp and fish on the banks of the Colorado River. Hazel, just like Dave, loved going to the lake camping and water skiing.
Hazel was a devoted church goer and had deep love for Christ.
She is survived by her son, Larry Lambert and wife Radonna of Tuscola; son, Gary Lambert and wife Brenda of Coleman; brother, Fred Coffey of Dudley; grandchildren, Nick Lambert and wife Kelly, Courtnie Robinson and husband Dustin, Larrisa Lambert, Crystal Long, and Wes Baumgrandner. She is also survived by seven great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, George, brother, Charles Wayne Coffey, sister, Evelyn Boyd, and a great grandchild, Ricky Wilkinson (dec 17).
