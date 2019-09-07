|
Hazel Mae Rocco
Clyde - Hazel Mae Rocco, 91, of Clyde died Thursday, September 5, 2019 at a Baird nursing home. Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday, September 9, 2019 at the Bailey Howard Funeral Home Chapel of Clyde with Rev. Larry Tarver officiating. Burial will follow in the Texas State Veterans Cemetery at Abilene. Visitation will be held from 4:00 until 6:00 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Hazel was born September 1, 1928 in Collyer, Kansas to Ray Marion and Leona Marie (Ward) Purinton. She graduated from Trego County High School in 1946. She married Sammy Ivan Rocco on November 19, 1947 in Collyer, Kansas at her parents' ranch. She was a cashier for Piggly Wiggly for many years and a member of the Eastern Star since 1946. She was also a member of the First Baptist Church of Clyde.
Hazel was a dedicated Christian and a loving mother. She treated all of her children's friends and many others like family. She loved crafts but her favorite was quilting. She owned a commercial quilting machine and made quilts for customers all over the country. She was an avid gardener and loved canning many of the vegetables and fruits that she grew.
She is survived by her husband of 71 years, Sammy of Clyde; two sons, Thomas Ray Rocco and wife Elona of Roseville, California and Kirby Dean Rocco and wife Jeanne of Denver City; two daughters, Sharan Iona Hollandsworth and husband Bob of Clovis, New Mexico and Leona Rae Breeding and husband James of Clyde; nine grandchildren, Shayleen Lovins, Ross Rocco, Clinton Rocco, Jody Rocco, Monte Hollandsworth, Trey Breeding, Travis Breeding, Rebecca Rocco and Patrick Rocco; 18 great grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Hazel was preceded in death by her parents, her son Sammy Ivan Rocco, II in 2008, her sisters Rubye Margaret Cue and Luella Effie Kephart and her brother Leonard Ward Purinton.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at Homestead Nursing Center in Baird for their wonderful and kind care over the last few years; and to the staff at Hendrick Hospice Care for all that they did for Hazel.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Hendrick Hospice Care, https://ows.hendrickhealth.org/donate/hospice/.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Sept. 7, 2019