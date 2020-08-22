Hazel McQueen
Abilene - Gladys Hazel McQueen, age 90, formerly of Megargel, Texas, died August 21, 2020 in Abilene, Texas. Visitation will be on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Lunn Funeral Home in Olney, Texas. Graveside services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at the Megargel Cemetery in Megargel, Texas. Arrangements are under the direction of Lunn Funeral in Olney.
Hazel was born on March 27, 1930 in Ferndale, Michigan to the late Vernon and Gladys Magee. She married Harvey George McQueen on January 12, 1951 in Dearborn, Michigan. Hazel lived her first 23 years in Detroit, Michigan. She worked as a secretary at Dearborn Church of Christ and as a typist at Ford Motor Company. She loved participating on Ford Motor Company bowling, softball and basketball teams. She served as assistant Brownie/Girl Scout Leader in Abilene and as a substitute Teacher for the Megargel ISD. She was honored by the Megargel ISD annual for her volunteer work in the library. Hazel was an accomplished seamstress including five wedding dresses, bridesmaids dress, and clothing for her children and grandchildren. She made shirts for her husband including camping, fishing, and Lightning McQueen as well as many matching sets for her and Harvey. Hazel served as president of Germania of Megargel and the Megargel Cemetery Association. She was a devoted member of the Church of Christ where she also volunteered to teach bible classes. She loved to camp and fish with her husband.
Hazel was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Harvey George McQueen; her brothers Edward, Howard Glen, George, and sister Edith Pociask. She is survived by her brother Walter Magee and his wife Celia; six children: Bonnie Willingham and husband Steve of Abilene, Ronnie McQueen and wife Julie of Abilene, Paul McQueen and wife Anne of Olney, Lisa Reed and husband Cary of Justin, Sandra Spruell and husband Carl of Goldthwaite, Sharon Gilley and husband Shane of Abilene; thirteen grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to: Megargel Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 62 Megargel, Texas 76370 or to the Hamilton Hospital Foundation, P.O. Box 158 Olney, Texas 76374.
