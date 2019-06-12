Heather Hinson



Abilene - Heather Renee (DeFoor) Hinson, 43, a life-long resident of Abilene, TX, passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019. A visitation will be held on June 12, 2019 at 5:00 - 7:00 P.M. in North's Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM, Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Ridgemont Baptist Church, Abilene with Brother Rudy Fambrough officiating.



Heather was born January 12, 1976 in Abilene, TX to Lynn Hurst DeFoor and Jimmy David DeFoor. She married John Timothy Hinson in 2001 in Abilene, TX. Heather was a beautiful person, inside and out. She had many friends and enjoyed being part of a large extended family. She especially cherished her role as "Grammy" to her beloved grandsons. She had a passion for music and loved her job as commissioned security enforcement officer at OSI Security.



She is survived by her husband Tim Hinson of Abilene; son, Andrew Kelly of Crowley, TX; daughters, Alisha Hinson of Abilene; daughter Katie Good and Husband Mark Good of Abilene; son Jimmy Hinson of Abilene; two grandsons, Jackson Avery Hinson and Carter James Good of Abilene; parents Jimmy DeFoor and Lynn DeFoor of Abilene; Stepmother Barbara DeFoor; sisters, Kelly Roberts and Husband Randy Roberts of Clyde, TX, Stephanie Berger and Husband Jeremy Berger of McKinney, TX, Hayley DeFoor and significant other Arron Falkner of Abilene, and Rebecca DeFoor of Abilene; brothers Kevin DeFoor and Wife Heather DeFoor of Amarillo, TX, and Brian DeFoor and Wife Toni DeFoor of Meridian, Idaho; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.



She is preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Albert and Estelle DeFoor and her maternal grandparents, Lynn and Elva Hurst.



In lieu of flowers please consider a gift to a memorial fund set up in Heather's honor through First Financial Bank in Abilene, TX.



Online Condolences can be made at www.northsfuneralhome.com Published in Abilene Reporter-News on June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary