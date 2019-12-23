|
Heather Powers
Abilene -
Heather Powers of Abilene Texas passed away December 20, 2019 at 12:45 AM. Funeral services will be held at "The Church at the Cross" 3081 Edgemont, Abilene Texas on Monday December 30th at 2:00PM. Visitation and viewing will be at the church prior to the services from 1:30 to 2:00.
Heather Lynn Powers was born June 1, 1974 in Victorville California. As a child Heather lived in California, Oklahoma, Illinois, Okinawa Japan, and following her military family, she moved to Texas in November 1990. She graduated from McCollum High School in Austin Texas. She moved to Abilene Texas in 1993. She graduated from Abilene Christian University with Honors and received the Dean Adams Achievement Award in May 2001. Her degree is in Multi-Disciplinary Studies.
Heather's health issues never kept her from accomplishing things in her life. Heather is known as a WARRIOR and ENCOURAGER to her many friends and especially to her family. She was strong in her faith, always giving God praise, even in the hardest times. Her greatest accomplishment was raising her son Jevon Powers. She encouraged family and friends with loving, sometimes harsh truths, and in the midst of all she endured, she clung to the fact "GOD IS FAITHFUL". She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Heather was preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents.
Left to cherish her memories are her son, Jevon Powers of Los Angles California; parents Gail and Stan Sterling of Abilene Texas, Marcelo and Gaye Olivas of San Jacinto California; Brothers Stan Sterling (Debra) of Morongo Valley California, Robert Sterling of Abilene Texas, Steven Sterling of Lubbock Texas; Sisters Tami Vaca (Jose) of Weatherford Texas, Lori Tabor (John) of San Jacinto California; Aunts and Uncles Pam (Bernie) Paprock, Gary (Kathy) Johnson, Jerry (Teri) Johnston, Ronda Castelli. Nieces and nephews Summer Sterling (Abilene TX), George Somers (Dallas TX), Nikki and Aden Sterling (Callahan CO), Josiah and Mireya Vaca (Weatherford) and AJ Lanik (San Jacinto CA) and MANY MANY friends. She is greatly loved and will forever be in our hearts. Till we see her again………Services entrusted to North's Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.northsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Dec. 23 to Dec. 27, 2019