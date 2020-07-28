Hector Velasquez
Throckmorton - Hector Perez Velasquez, 79, of Throckmorton, TX, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 10:30a.m., Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at the Throckmorton Cemetery with Deacon Ruben Castaneda officiating. Services are under the direction of Smith Family Funeral Homes, Throckmorton. Due to Covid-19 we ask that you please wear a face covering, and practice social distancing.
Hector was born on January 27, 1941 in Sabinas Hidalgo, Mexico, to Herminia Perez Florez and Francisco Velasquez. He married Isabella (Navarro) on December 31, 1962 in Throckmorton, TX. Hector worked for the City of Throckmorton for 9 years as a landfill attendant, and at the Breckenridge Memorial Hospital as a maintenance man.
Hector is survived by his daughter, Alicia Vasquez and husband Jimmy of Sweetwater; son, Hector Velasquez, Jr. of Irving; 2 sisters, Olga Silguero of Orlando, FL, and Martha Velasquez Herrera and husband Roy of Harlingen; 4 brothers, Valdemar Velasquez of Harlingen, Robert Velasquez and wife Teresa of Harlingen, Ruben Velasquez and wife Esperanza (deceased) of Houston, and Eddie Velasquez and wife Dilia of Harlingen; grandchildren, Jimmy D. Vasquez and wife Jasmine of Sweetwater, Zachary, Roman, and Julie all of Irving; great grandchild, Elena Renee Vasquez of Sweetwater.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Herminia Florez; father, Francisco Velasquez; wife, Isabella Velasquez; Juan Velasquez and wife Irene, Cruz Velasquez, Frank Velasquez, Thomas Velasquez, Maria Velasquez, Ludivina Velasquez; and great grandchild, Madison Rey Vasquez.
