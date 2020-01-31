Services
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
2:00 PM
Service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
3:00 PM
More Obituaries for Helen Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Davis


1934 - 2020
Helen Davis Obituary
Helen Davis

Lubbock - Helen Faye Davis of Lubbock, passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at the age of 85. She was born July 28, 1934 in O'Donnell to Foist Marvin and Alta Mae (Caswell) Jones. Helen was selected as a Majorette in the 8th, 9th, 10th and 11th grades. In 1950, she was chosen as O'Donnell's Rodeo Queen, which was the first one after the war. During the war, no Queens were chosen. She graduated from O'Donnell High School in 1951 and married Kellas Manning Davis on October 11, 1952. The couple settled in Abilene where she worked as the principal's secretary at Franklin Junior High and Lincoln Junior High for many years, retiring from Abilene ISD in 1997. One of Helen's most notable endeavors was organizing the Block Homes in Abilene in 1971 after a tragedy engulfed the city.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Kaye Davis and partner Lynda Harrell of Mesquite, Karolyn Davis-Gass and husband Steve of Lubbock and Kelly Davis of Lubbock; two grandchildren, Amanda (McIntosh) Philips and husband Keith and Emily McIntosh; seven great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Helen was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and one brother, Foist Carroll Jones.

Visitation will be at 2:00 p.m. Monday, February 3, 2020 at Combest Family Funeral Homes in Tahoka with services beginning at 3:00 p.m. Interment will follow at the O'Donnell Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to Agape United Methodist Church, 1215 Slide Road, Lubbock 79416 or to the O'Donnell Cemetery Association, PO Box 605, O'Donnell 79351.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020
