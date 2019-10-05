|
Helen Elena Jimenez Chia
Abilene - November 15, 1940
October 4, 2019
Helen Elena Jimenez Chia 78, of Abilene received her angel wings and peacefully transitioned to her heavenly resting place on Friday, October 4, 2019.
Elena was born to Carlos Jimenez Sr. and Alice Jimenez and was the oldest of seven siblings. Elena married Arnold "Ray" Amador and had eight children together.
Elena is at heavenly rest with her parents Carlos & Alicia Jimenez, daughter Martha Jean Amador, brothers, Larry Jimenez and Archie Jimenez, granddaughters - Ana Marie Pallarez, Reyna Helene Amador, and Michele Lee Pallarez-Juarez.
Elena leaves a wonderful and beautiful family that she loved and nurtured with all her heart to carry on her legacy. Left to honor her memory are her Seven children, Nellie Reyes-Manuel (Dana Manuel), Alicia Amador, Ora Salinas, (Merado Salinas), Betsy Aguirre, Janie Amador, Larry Amador, (Rita Whitley), and Rikki Sanchez.
Eleven Grandchildren
Christina Pallarez, Zachary Manuel, Michael Amador, Brittany King, Matthew Cisneros, Elena Reyes, Christopher Salinas, Bre'Anna Cisneros, Bae Leigh Aguirre, Ray Amador, and Joey Garcia,
Fifteen great grandchildren - Joshua Pallarez-Taylor, Katherina Pallarez, Aaron Juarez, Averee' Juarez, Gavin Tredeau, Chandler Amador, Jadyn Cisneros, Dillon Cisneros, Brionna Miller, Symbri Miller, Danika Salina, Eli Salinas, Jazz Johnson, Jada Johnson, and Jaye Johnson.
One Great-great grandchild Alijah Juarez.
Extended Family - Carlos Jimenez Jr., Ora Velasquez, Richard Jimenez, Jinger Hollowell, Liz Guerrero Jimenez, Tia Rosa Stokes, several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019