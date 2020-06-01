Helen Genevieve Hale
Helen Genevieve Hale

Pasadena - Helen Genevieve Hale (95) of Pasadena Tx, and most recently of Winters TX, passed from this life into eternity Saturday May 30, 2020. She was a member of First Methodist church of Winters and of First Christian Disciples of Christ church of Pasadena TX. She moved to Pasadena to Winters in 2005, but continued to maintain close to her church in Pasadena. She was always a faithful choir member praising God with her beautiful alto voice, and serving both churches in many other ways.

She was proceeded in death by her husband Thomas Hale of 61 years. Two sons and a granddaughter.

She is survived by her daughter and son in law. Genevieve and Robert Bedsole, grand children, Helen Bedsole and Michael Hale and great grand children Helen Mace and Bobby Moore

Helen was a volunteer at heart. She served in Patent Transportation at Memorial Hospital in Pasadena TX, and was faithful volunteer at Winters Health Care Center.

Please send memorials to Winters Health Care or First Methodist Church of Winters, TX. Her ashes will be buried with her husband at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Abilene, TX. Services will be held at First Methodist Church in Winters , TX, at a later date.

Online condolences may be made at www.northsfuneralhome.com






Published in Abilene Reporter News from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
North's Funeral Home
242 Orange St
Abilene, TX 79601
(325) 677-6246
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

